Celtic captain Scott Brown lifts the trophy. Picture: SNS

Celtic 1 - 0 Aberdeen: How the players rated in Betfred Cup final

Ratings out of ten for every player in the Betfred Cup final as Celtic defeated Aberdeen thanks to a first-half Ryan Christie goal.

Made a stunning penalty stop and several other good saves. Was unfortunate to see Christie react quickest to net the rebound after he denied the midfielder first time.

1. Joe Lewis - 9/10

Sat very deep to allow Ryan Christie to run beyond the Dons central defence to score.

2. Shay Logan 5/10

Back in central defence, the defender let nobody down.

3. Andrew Considine - 6/10

Defended stoutly throughout and was a driving force as Aberdeen fought hard to get back in the game.

4. Scott McKenna - 7/10

