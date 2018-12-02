Celtic 1 - 0 Aberdeen: How the players rated in Betfred Cup final
Ratings out of ten for every player in the Betfred Cup final as Celtic defeated Aberdeen thanks to a first-half Ryan Christie goal.
1. Joe Lewis - 9/10
Made a stunning penalty stop and several other good saves. Was unfortunate to see Christie react quickest to net the rebound after he denied the midfielder first time.
Getty Images Europe
2. Shay Logan 5/10
Sat very deep to allow Ryan Christie to run beyond the Dons central defence to score.
SNS Group
3. Andrew Considine - 6/10
Back in central defence, the defender let nobody down.
SNS Group
4. Scott McKenna - 7/10
Defended stoutly throughout and was a driving force as Aberdeen fought hard to get back in the game.
PA
View more