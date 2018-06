BT Sport reveals the five Betfred Cup games it will show live

Have your say

Five Betfred Cup group games will be shown live on BT Sport, two of them involving Hearts.

The first game to be screened will be Kilmarnock v St Mirren on Friday 13 July. Next up is Raith Rovers v Hearts on 21 July, with the game taking place at East Fife’s Bayview due to work at Stark’s Park.

Dundee v Dunfermline on 22 July is also live, as is Clyde v Motherwell on 28 July and Hearts’ v Inverness Caledonian Thistle the following day.

Group A

Sat 14 July Dundee United v Arbroath

Sat 14 July Ross County v Elgin City

Tue 17 July Alloa Athletic v Arbroath

Tue 17 July Ross County v Dundee United

Sat 21 July Arbroath v Elgin City

Sat 21 July Dundee United v Alloa Athletic

Tue 24 July Elgin City v Alloa Athletic

Wed 25 July Arbroath v Ross County

Sat 28 July Alloa Athletic v Ross County

Sat 28 July Elgin City v Dundee United

Group B

Sat 14 July Falkirk v Montrose

Sat 14 July St Johnstone v East Fife

Tue 17 July Falkirk v Forfar Athletic

Tue 17 July Montrose v East Fife

Sat 21 July Montrose v St Johnstone

Sun 22 July East Fife v Forfar Athletic

Tue 24 July St Johnstone v Falkirk

Wed 25 July Forfar Athletic v Montrose

Sat 28 July East Fife v Falkirk

Sat 28 July Forfar Athletic v St Johnstone

Group C

Sat 14 July Inverness CT v Cove Rangers

Sat 14 July **Raith Rovers v Cowdenbeath

Tue 17 July Cowdenbeath v Inverness CT

Wed 18 July Cove Rangers v Hearts 8.00

Sat 21 July Cowdenbeath v Cove Rangers

Sat 21 July **Raith Rovers v Hearts†

Tue 24 July Hearts v Cowdenbeath

Tue 24 July Inverness CT v Raith Rovers

Sat 28 July Cove Rangers v Raith Rovers

Sun 29 July Hearts v Inverness CT†

Group D

Sat 14 July Brechin City v Peterhead

Sat 14 July Stirling Albion v Dundee

Tue 17 July Dunfermline v Peterhead

Tue 17 July Stirling Albion v Brechin City

Sat 21 July Peterhead v Stirling Albion

Sun 22 July Dundee v Dunfermline†

Wed 25 July Brechin City v Dunfermline

Wed 25 July Peterhead v Dundee

Sat 28 July Dundee v Brechin City

Sat 28 July Dunfermline v Stirling Albion

Group E

Sat 14 July Ayr United v Morton

Sat 14 July Stenhousemuir v Partick Thistle

Tue 17 July Partick Thistle v Morton

Tue 17 July Stenhousemuir v Albion (7.30)

Sat 21 July Albion Rovers v Ayr United

Sat 21 July Morton v Stenhousemuir

Tue 24 July Albion Rovers v Partick Thistle

Tue 24 July Ayr United v Stenhousemuir

Sat 28 July Morton v Albion Rovers

Sat 28 July Partick Thistle v Ayr United

Group F

Sat 14 July Airdrieonians v Livingston

Sat 14 July Annan Ath v Hamilton Accies

Tue 17 July Annan Ath v Berwick Rangers

Tue 17 July Hamilton Accies v Livingston

Sat 21 July Berwick R v Airdrieonians

Sat 21 July Livingston v Annan Athletic

Tue 24 July Airdrieonians v Annan Athletic

Tue 24 July Berwick R v Hamilton Accies

Sat 28 July Hamilton Accies v Airdrieonians

Sat 28 July Livingston v Berwick Rangers

Group G

Sat 14 July Clyde v Edinburgh City

Sat 14 July Queen of the South v Stranraer

Tue 17 July Motherwell v Edinburgh City

Tue 17 July Queen of the South v Clyde

Sat 21 July Edinburgh City v Queen of South

Sat 21 July Stranraer v Motherwell

Tue 24 July Motherwell v Queen of South

Tue 24 July Stranraer v Clyde

Sat 28 July Clyde v Motherwell†

Sat 28 July Edinburgh City v Stranraer

Group H

Fri 13 July Kilmarnock v St Mirren†

Sat 14 July Spartans v Dumbarton

Tue 17 July Dumbarton v Queen’s Park

Tue 17 July St Mirren v Spartans

Sat 21 July Dumbarton v Kilmarnock

Sat 21 July Queen’s Park v Spartans

Tue 24 July Queen’s Park v St Mirren

Tue 24 July Spartans v Kilmarnock

Sat 28 July Kilmarnock v Queen’s Park

Sat 28 July St Mirren v Dumbarton

† Indicates match is live on BT Sport.

** Raith Rovers playing home games at East Fife’s Locality Hub Bayview Stadium due to pitch works at Stark’s Park.

Weekend games 3pm unless stated.

Midweek games 7.45pm unless stated.

The group stage uses the traditional three points for a win and one point for a draw model but all drawn matches go straight to a penalty shoot-out, with the shoot-out winner awarded a bonus point.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up progress to the last 16, where they are joined by European qualifiers Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers and Hibernian.

Dates for knockout ties

Last 16: 18/19 August

Quarter-finals: 25/26/27 September

Semi-finals: 27/28 October

Final: 2 December