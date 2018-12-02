Best Twitter reactions as Celtic defeat Aberdeen in Betfred Cup final

Celtic have won their seventh consecutive Scottish football trophy under Brendan Rodgers after defeating Aberdeen 1-0 at Hampden Park.

READ MORE - Celtic 1 - 0 Aberdeen: How the players rated in Betfred Cup final

Celtic celebrate after winning the 2018 Betfred Cup. Picture: John Devlin

With plenty of talking points from the 90 minutes, social media was awash with debate from rival fans. We’ve collated some of the best.

@LifeOfKylie: “Andrew Dallas continues time and time again to make bad decisions. In no way does he deserve to be refereeing at this level. One word - nepotism.”

@barrybhoy99: “McInnes irritates me. Aberdeen created nothing in 90 minutes. The closest they got to a goal was a moment of madness from our defender with his first touch in the game. Thank goodness we missed the pen. We would never have heard the end of it.”

@AgentScotland: “Nothing but admiration for Aberdeen Football Club, four consecutive 2nd place finishes and four Cup Finals in McInnes’ five years in charge, average attendance up by ~60% too. They’re a major force in Scotland again & it was done fairly & with integrity while also making money.”

@Oldfirmfacts1: “Superb performance at the back from Aberdeen. Full credit to Joe Lewis, Andrew Considine, Scott Sinclair and Scott McKenna.”

@MattMurray90: “Considering we had our best player missing (Devlin) & second best player knocked out (GMS), we played alright. Still can not condone singing McInnes’ name after yet another failure.”

@Brosinecki: “It’s remarkable the amount of Celtic fans I’ve seen on here who instead of celebrating their team’s victory like a normal person, have taken to obsessively insulting Derek McInnes. I suppose, with classless players like Lustig as role models... Strange behaviour.”

@FreeNwakali: “Deserved more. We could’ve played better but our performance still deserved a result. One of the most disgraceful refereeing performances I can remember. Cosgrove shouldn’t of started. Mcinnes decision to bring on Mclennan proved to be justified as he caused problems.”

@megankanexxx: “I still canny get over how class Ryan Christie’s gotten in the space of like 2 months. Went from looking like he’d never get a game to scoring the winner in a cup final, what a boy.”

@DicksonUTLR: “Ryan Christie not giving a f*** about being at Aberdeen the last two years and giving it yaldy. Quality.”

@ORebily: “When Boyata came off with the head knock, they should’ve bandaged him up and got him to sign a new contract.”

@Oldfirmfacts1: “Celtic fans unable to find space for a mention of that Celtic penalty decision in their 5,000 word blogs about the Morelos goal.”

@GC_1508: “Been impressed with Callum McGregor again playing deep. Destined to play at a higher level. Watford or Palace perhaps.”

Replying to “Aberdeen fan runs onto the pitch when Aberdeen have minutes left to equalise” @standfree1903 answered: “To be fair he was more of an attacking threat than James Wilson.”