Aberdeen branded ‘embarrassing’ by star midfielder’s dad

Aberdeen have been labelled “embarrassing” by Derek Ferguson - whose son Lewis plays for the Pittodrie side.

Derek Ferguson has criticised the club's support for failing to back their team. Picture: John Devlin

The former Rangers and Hearts midfielder was reacting to the news that Aberdeen were forced to give back over 5,000 ticket to the SPFL for their semi-final clash at the end of this month.

The Dons had originally argued for 20,300 briefs for the match with Rangers, but have now had their allocation cut after only selling 9,000 to this point.

The additional tickets have now been handed to their Ibrox opponents.

Ferguson can’t believe the Aberdeen fans have failed to back their team for such a big game.

He told the Daily Record: “It’s embarrassing that Aberdeen have only shifted 9,000 tickets. This is the League Cup semi-final for goodness sake.

“There should not be empty seats at Hamdpen for such an important match. How is it going to look on the TV coverage if there are spaces inside the National Stadium?

“Major cup semi-finals are an occasion and should always be a cause for a football celebration.

“The Dons fans appear to be totally disinterested and you have to ask why they can’t even bothered to turn up at Hampden to cheer on their team.

“You would have thought the fans of the team who have finished second in the Premiership for the last four seasons – and who have also made a big song and dance about that achievement – would be scrambling to get tickets for such a massive match.”