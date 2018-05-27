Rumour Mill: McGinn target for Sunderland | Rangers still chasing Goldson | Jordan Ayew to Celtic?

Hibs star John McGinn attracting interest from Sunderland, Rangers prepare third bid for Connor Goldson and Celtic are linked with Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew.

Hibs star John McGinn is a transfer target for Sunderland

Connor Goldson: Rangers have reportedly already had a six-figure bid rejected but bidding a million or thereabouts could tempt Brighton into selling the defender

Jack Ross wants John McGinn as his first major signing at Sunderland. Hibs have slapped a £3million price tag on the Scotland midfielder as he enters the final year of his contract. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic want Stoke midfielder Joe Allen

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is chasing the signature of Stoke midfielder Joe Allen after the English club was relegated from the Premier League, according to reports. (Daily Mirror)

Steven Gerrard prepares third bid for Rangers defender Connor Goldson

Steven Gerrard is still chasing the signature of Brighton defender Connor Goldson – as the Rangers boss prepares to make a third bid this week. (Daily Record)

Morelos looking for move to Turkey

Alfredo Morelos is looking for a move to Turkish club Besiktas after the Rangers striker took to Twitter to retweet a story linking him with the Turkish club. However, there has been no offer made for the 21-year-old yet. (Daily Express)

Swansea city striker on Celtic’s radar

Jordan Ayew is attracting “serious” interest from Celtic, according to Nana Oduro Sarfo, director of football at Ghanaian club Berekum Chelsea and who is a close friend of the Swansea City striker. (Daily Record)

READ MORE: 11 players linked with Rangers

Aberdeen to part ways with Tansey

Midfielder Greg Tansey has been told he will not be part of manager Derek McInnes’ plans at Aberdeen, despite the 29-year-old having two years remaining of his three-year contract. (Press and Journal)

Australian international snubs Ibrox move

Australian midfielder James Jeggo snubbed a move to Rangers before swapping Sturm Graz for Austria Wien, according to reports in local media. (SBS)

Rangers to look again at Bayern defender

Rangers are to take another look at young defender Thomas Isherwood after he impressed in a recent trial. (Ibrox Noise)

Celtic face off against European giants in hunt to sign Tottenham striker Griffiths

Celtic are in the hunt to sign Tottenham centre-forward Reo Griffiths, according to reports. The Daily Mirror claim that Juventus, Barcelona and Roma are also keeping close tabs on the prolific 17-year-old, who may quit North London if Spurs fail to meet his contract demands. (Daily Mirror)

Andy Robertson proves he belongs at football’s top table

Andrew Robertson shone for Liverpool in last night’s Champions League final, proving to critics the Scottish defender is worthy of a place in football’s top tier, writes Andrew Smith. (The Scotsman)

Erik Sviatchenko set to leave Celtic, player keen to go

Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko is said to want to remain in Denmark, where he has been on loan since January, according to Danish media. (Ekstra Bladet)

Hibs manager Neil Lennon admits ‘I get a bit cranky’

The heart-on-his-sleeve approach to management was exhibited to the max by Neil Lennon in the aftermath of his Hibernian side losing to Hearts the other week. The Easter Road manager insists that his outburst did not lead to his board requiring to have a heart-to-heart with him and there are few better jobs in Scottish football than his current one. (The Scotsman)

Neil Lennon delighted with Lewis Stevenson’s Scotland call-up

International recognition has arrived late on for Lewis Stevenson. The Hibernian full-back’s inclusion in the Scotland squad for next week’s friendlies in Peru and Mexico comes after 12 years as a pro. However, in a pep talk Neil Lennon had with Stevenson recently, the Hibs manager sought to impress on the player that he’s not as far on in his career as might be thought. (The Scotsman)