Rumour Mill: Celtic sign Edouard | Gerrard wants Wallace | Viera eyes Kouassi

All the latest transfer rumours and news from the Scottish Premiership.

Done Deal: Celtic snap up Odsonne Edouard

Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic have secured the services of one of European football’s elite young talents by completing the club record £9 million purchase of Odsonne Edouard. (The Scotsman)

Patrick Viera lining up bid for Celtic’s Eboue Kouassi

Nice manager Patrick Vieira is eyeing up a move for Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi. (The Sun)

Edouard cannot replace Moussa Dembele - Chris Sutton

Celtic announce the signing of striker Odsonne Edouard. Picture: SNS

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton believes Moussa Dembele is ahead of his fellow Frenchman in terms of quality and Celtic can’t afford a downgrade going into the Champions League qualifiers. (Daily Record)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard wants Lee Wallace in his squad

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has said that he would like a fit and available Lee Wallace in his squad next season. (The Scotsman)

Rangers players told by Steven Gerrard to relish away fixtures

Steven Gerrard has told his Rangers players they should relish the daunting start they have been handed to the Premiership season with trips to Aberdeen, Celtic and Motherwell in three of the first four fixtures.(Daily Record)

St Mirren striker Cammy Smith welcomes Alan Stubbs

St Mirren striker Cammy Smith has cheered the appointment of Alan Stubbs as the new Buddies’ manager and is aiming to impress. (Herald)

Rangers seek training ground revamp Steven Gerrard and assistant Gary McAllister want a refurbishment of the club’s ageing training ground in Milngavie. (The Sun)

Craig Levein: Hearts must hit ground running this season

Craig Levein insists Hearts’ start to the Ladbrokes Premiership campaign will be shaped by how they fare in pre-season friendlies and Betfred Cup ties.(Edinburgh Evening News)