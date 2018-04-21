League Two: Montrose in pole but Peterhead keep pressure on

Montrose now need only one point from their final game of the season to lift the League Two title, after early goals secured a 2-0 win at fourth-placed Stenhousemuir.

A composed finish in the second minute from experienced forward Chris Templeman eased the nerves of the league leaders, backed by a large visiting support of several hundred.

Lewis Milne then doubled their advantage in the eighth minute, rounding Chris Smith before scoring with the aid of a deflection.

Sean Dillon headed narrowly wide early in the second half as Montrose made do with a two-goal winning margin that tees them up for their first league honours since 1985 if they take a point against Elgin City next week.

Elgin will have nothing to play for as their fading play-off hopes were officially extinguished by a 1-0 defeat to second-placed Peterhead, who could still snatch the title if Montrose falter.

Chris McLeish and Thomas Reilly both missed good opportunities at the end of the opening period for Elgin, which proved costly as Jason Brown rose to head Peterhead’s winner from Willie Gibson’s cross in the 74th minute.

Fifth-placed Clyde remain in play-off contention following a 3-1 success at Edinburgh City who drop to ninth.

David Goodwillie netted twice, the first coming from the penalty spot, and Dylan Cogill added a third for the Bully Wee midway through the second half.

Craig Beattie’s penalty salvaged a modicum of pride for City, while Clyde will need to beat Berwick Rangers next week and hope that Stenhousemuir take only a point from their remaining two games to secure a play-off berth.

Stirling Albion sit third but failed to arithmetically confirm their play-off involvement as they lost 3-1 at Annan Athletic.

Neil McLaughlin had opened the scoring for Stirling in the seventh minute but a hat-trick from Blair Henderson including a spectacular overhead kick clinched an impressive comeback victory for the Galabankies.

Bottom of the table Cowdenbeath prepared for the looming relegation play-off against either Spartans or Cove Rangers with a dispiriting 1-0 defeat at Berwick Rangers for whom Jamie Todd headed the winning goal in the 12th minute.