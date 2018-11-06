Hearts’ Jimmy Dunne earns first call-up to Republic of Ireland senior squad

Hearts defender Jimmy Dunne has been included in Martin O’Neill’s provisional squad for the Republic of Ireland’s fixtures against Northern Ireland and Denmark.

It is the first senior call-up for the 21-year-old, who has impressed since joining on loan from English Premier League side Burnley.

The Drogheda-born centre back has scored twice in 12 appearances for Craig Levein’s side and has been a key part of the Hearts defence following injuries to Christophe Berra and John Souttar.

Dunne has featured twice for the Irish Under-21 side, making his debut in March this year as a substitute in a 3-1 friendly win over Iceland.

Jambos goalkeeper Colin Doyle is also named in the 36-man squad, which will be whittled down ahead of the friendly clash with Michael O’Neill’s side and the UEFA Nations League meeting with the Danes.

Republic of Ireland Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Colin Doyle (Hearts), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Jimmy Dunne (Hearts, on loan from Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Harry Arter (Cardiff City on loan from Bournemouth), Conor Hourihane, Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), David Meyler (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), Richie Towell, Ryan Manning (Rotherham United, on loan from QPR), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Shane Long, Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Sean Maguire, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth)