Rumour Mill: Celtic close in on EPL starlet | Neil Lennon open to Scotland talks | Graeme Murty still ‘looking for new faces’

Celtic close in on EPL starlet Charly Musonda; Neil Lennon willing to talk to SFA about Scotland job; Graeme Murty insists he is not finished in the transfer market and more in Saturday’s Rumour Mill.

Celtic close in on EPL starlet Charly Musonda

Celtic are closing in on a deal for Chelsea starlet Charly Musonda, with the Bhoys reportedly set to secure an 18-month loan deal for the highly-rated 21-year-old.

The London team are poised to let the creative playmaker join the SPL champions despite interest from Spanish club Leganes, with the signing possibly happening as early as Monday or Tuesday. (Daily Mail)

Celtic still keen on Dundee defender Jack Hendry despite Dundee rejection

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is also still keen to land Dundee defender Jack Hendry before the transfer deadline despite already having one ‘very low’ bid knocked back for the player by Dundee.

It’s understood Celtic will once again test Dundee’s resolve with Dens boss Neil McCann fearing he could yet lose his star defender. (Various)

Neil Lennon willing to talk to SFA about Scotland job

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon would be interested in speaking to the Scottish FA about the vacant national team manager’s position.

Lennon declined to comment on whether the post would be appealing to him yesterday but it is understood that, privately, the former Celtic boss would be receptive to meeting with Hampden officials should the SFA identify him as a suitable candidate.

Lennon said: “I’m not canvassing for the job obviously but, from a personal point of view, it means a lot. I’m the Hibs manager, I know the job’s available but there’s been no contact and I’m sure they’ve got umpteen contenders for the job.” (Scotsman)

Graeme Murty insists he is not finished in the transfer market

Despite signing five new players already, Graeme Murty insists he’s not finished in the transfer market.

The Gers boss suggested that there would be players arriving and exiting the club during the remaining days of the winter window.

Murty told the Sun: “I wouldn’t say our business is concluded, but that is in both directions.”

“Mark Allen has got the hottest phone in football and that is as it should be because we want good players coming into the club.”

(Scottish Sun)

• READ MORE: Rangers boss Graeme Murty reveals positive feedback from Dave King

No bids yet for John McGinn, but Hibs braced for them

With just five days of the transfer window left, Hibs have had no approaches for midfield talisman John McGinn. Manager Neil Lennon continues to remain braced for the possibility of that situation changing.

The 23-year-old Scotland midfielder, who was the subject of failed bids from Nottingham Forest last summer, was yesterday linked with Cardiff City.

“We’ve had no enquiries for John as yet but I’d be surprised if there wasn’t interest in him,” said the manager. “He’s a huge player for the club. If he were to go, he would be more or less irreplaceable in the short term, that’s for sure. (EEN)

NEWS IN BRIEF:

• Derek McInnes is targeting a new goalkeeper after lengthy injury sidelines Joe Lewis. (P & J)

• Hibs to offer Aberdeen target Dylan McGeouch improved deal. (Various)

