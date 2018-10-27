Ross County 5 - 0 Morton: Billy Mckay treble keeps Staggies flying

Not since the Terry Butcher era at Inverness has Billy Mckay preyed on defences with such ravenous glee.
The former Caley Thistle and Wigan striker netted his second hat-trick of the season as Ross County made it five wins in a row.
“If anyone asks can Billy find the back of the net, we all know the answer,” County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell said.
County went ahead after nine minutes with ex-Celt Jamie Lindsay’s through pass controlled by Mckay before he curled a shot around keeper Ryan Scully.
The hosts grabbed a crucial second shortly before the interval, with Don Cowie’s cross from the right tucked away close-in by Mckay.
Mckay completed his hat-trick within three minutes of the re-start, pouncing after Josh Mullin’s attempt was flapped at by Scully.
Individual brilliance from Davis Keillor-Dunn produced the fourth, while Brian Graham’s penalty after a trip on Declan McManus resulted in a late fifth.
“We didn’t play well,” conceded Morton manager Jonatan Johansson.