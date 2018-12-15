Queen of the South 0 - 0 Dunfermline: Fans made to endure goalless draw

The 727 supporters who braved the arctic weather must have been left ruing their decision after enduring a dreadful goalless draw.

While the game survived an amber warning from the Met Office, the difficult conditions almost led to an early goal for the hosts.

Lee Robinson’s poor clearance only reached Adam Frizzell 35 yards out and his ambitious lob sailed narrowly wide.

The Pars’ Joe Thomson had a powerful effort tipped over before Alan Martin made another smart save from Aidan Keenan’s goal-bound header on 15 minutes.

Queens were devoid of any creative spark in the first period but Lyndon Dykes almost fired them ahead on 51 minutes, his clever effort with the outside of his right foot sailing past the post.

The game petered out with little incident although Dykes should have done better with a chance in the final stages but the Australian blazed wildly over.