Queen of South 2 - 0 Falkirk: Bairns cut adrift at bottom

Queen of the South climbed to fourth in the Championship with two goals in two minutes in the second half, casting Falkirk five points drift at the foot of the table.

The Dumfries side should have taken the lead after 19 minutes when Stephen Dobbie brilliantly turned Prince Buaben just inside the area, and was hauled to the ground. Falkirk goalkeeper David Mitchell pushed Dobbie’s effort on to the right hand post and then recovered to save the striker’s second attempt after the ball rebounded to him.

Queens, with just one league defeat in seven, were brimming with confidence and finally made the breakthrough in 52 minutes when Andrew Stirling’s cross was headed in neatly at the back post by defender Michael Doyle. Two minutes later Jordon Marshall cracked in a magnificent second from 19 yards.

The margin of victory would have been much greater but for a series of excellent saves by Mitchell and Dobbie having a shot smash back off the crossbar.