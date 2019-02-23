Partick Thistle 2 - 4 Ross County: Jags stung by second half comeback

Ross County produced an astonishing second-half display as they came from two down to crush Partick Thistle and strengthen their lead at top of the Championship.

Ross Stewart led the charge, scoring twice and winning a penalty, as County ruthlessly exposed the jittery Jags who are now back at the bottom.

It was astonishing collapse from Thistle who were comfortably ahead through Aidan Fitzpatrick and Christie Elliott but County were quite superb after a rollicking from joint bosses Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson,

Kettlewell said: “There were strong words and we’ve had that once or twice. We can give instructions or strip paint off the walls but you need a group of men to come out in the second half and my goodness they did it.

“When we realised we could get ourselves going, we believed we could win. This is one of the toughest grounds to come and play and a lot of teams will struggle to get points here. It’s massive for us. I know things are favourable for us elsewhere but we told the players we need to take care of our business.”

Thistle went ahead through Fitzpatrick in 21 minutes when he followed up after Keith Watson failed to clear Blair Spittal’s cross. Then Christie Elliott made it 2-0 three minutes later, again capitalising on poor County defending.

It was a mistake by Spittal two minutes into the second half that sparked the remarkable Ross County revival. He allowed Michael Gardyne to cut he ball back for Stewart who couldn’t miss, slamming home from eight yards.

County were a changed side and they found the equaliser in 64 minutes. Stewart and McKay both had shots blocked and Jamie Lindsay followed up to slam a right-foot shot past Hazard.

Thistle were all over the place and County ruthlessly finished them off to claim a famous win.

Stewart got his second of the game in 74 minutes when he headed home Josh Mullin’s corner.

Then he was brought down by Jack McMillan five minutes later for a clear penalty,

Billy Mckay made a superb job of the spot-kick, sending Hazard the wrong way to find the right corner.

Gary Caldwell, the Thistle manager, said: “We were brilliant for 45 minutes. We were totally in control and it could have been more against the best team in this league.

“And then I think complacency is the word that I would use.

“I said to the players, when you think you have cracked it in football that’s when you pay a heavy price.”