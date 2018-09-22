Morton 1-1 Dunfermline: Lee Robinson howler boosts Ton

A howler from Dunfermline goalkeeper Lee Robinson handed Morton a draw on Jonatan Johansson’s home bow as manager.

With just ten minutes remaining, Dunfermline looked on track to claim their first three points in over a month thanks to Andy Ryan’s strike.

However, home substitute Scott Tiffoney had other ideas, the diminutive winger cutting inside from the left and curling a shot towards the top corner. In fairness it looked like a routine save for Robinson to collect but the goalkeeper took his eye off the ball and fumbled it into his own net.

The Pars are without a league win since the opening day of the season but they dominated a poor Morton side for much of the game and deservedly made the breakthrough on 68 minutes.

The impressive Louis Longridge weaved down the right and threaded a gorgeous through ball to Andy Ryan, who took the ball in his stride and arrowed an unstoppable left-footed strike beyond Ryan Scully.