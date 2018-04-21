Livingston 3 - 0 Brechin: Livi secure second place

For so long in a remarkable season, David Hopkin stuck to his mantra that Livingston’s sole goal was to avoid relegation this season. Now, finally, with second place in the Championship secured with two games to go, he is allowing promotion to enter his thoughts.

There was no surprise the Lions got the victory against a plucky Brechin City, who have only one more game to try to avoid the embarrassment of going an entire season without a win.

Second-half goals by Scott Pittman, substitute Jackson Longridge and Ryan Hardie were enough to see the redoubtable West Lothian team into the semi-finals of the play-offs and only four games from the Premiership.

“It’s a great achievement for a club our size and with our budget to finish second,” said Hopkin. “I’m delighted, it’s been a great season. We just need to see where it takes us, because there’s no pressure on us at all.”

Pittman nodded in the opener in 67 minutes before Longridge scored with his first touch and Hardie sealed victory with a superb third.