Inverness CT 3 - 2 Partick Thistle: Caley go top after win

Inverness Caley Thistle manager John Robertson was delighted by his team’s first-half display as his side moved top of the table and extended their unbeaten run – stretching back to last season – to 16 matches.

“Our performance for the first 45 minutes was sensational,” Robertson said. “Some of the football, movement, passing, link-up play was different class.”

With 11 minutes gone. Liam Polworth’s shot was turned on to the post by Cammy Bell but Jordan White snapped up the rebound.

The second arrived after 22 minutes. Polworth’s corner was met by Coll Donaldson’s head but knocked out of a crowded six-yard box where the ball fell for Shaun Rooney to side-foot home.

It was three just after the half-hour mark as Polworth was halted in the box by Brice Ntambwe’s grapple and Sean Welsh tucked away the penalty with ease.

Thistle earned a lifeline before the break but Miles Storey saw his penalty saved by Mark Ridgers and their late goals from Blair Spittal and Kris Doolan proved to be little more than consolation.