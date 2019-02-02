Inverness CT 1 - 2 Partick Thistle: Jags earn first away victory

Have your say

Gary Caldwell described Partick Thistle’s first away victory of the campaign as “massive” as the Maryhill team’s recovery gathered pace.

A debut goal from on-loan St Johnstone veteran Steven Anderson and a second from teenager Aidan Fitzpatrick told as costly blunders sank the hosts. Darren McCauley, a cash signing from Coleraine, grabbed a late consolation on his home debut, but defeat was deflating after Wednesday’s big win at Ayr.

Partick remain unbeaten in 2019 and Thistle manager Caldwell said: “We hadn’t won a game away from home all season, so it’s a massive result.”

The opener followed some heitancy in the home side’s rearguard that saw Elliot Christie touch on a Craig Slater cross, leaving veteran Anderson with an easy tap-in.

It was 2-0 minutes later when Fitzpatrick raced through to tuck a shot under the home keeper.

Substitute McCauley reduced the deficit in the 77th minute but it proved too little too late.