Inverness CT 1 - 1 Morton: Caley draw again at home

John Robertson claimed match officials got two huge decisions wrong – but still felt Caley Thistle only had themselves to blame for another home draw.

Referee Craig Thomson missed a blatant handball from Gary Oliver in the lead-up to Charlie Telfer’s early opener. And Thomson and his assistants waved away howls for a penalty after Lee Kilday’s studs caught Carl Tremarco in the penalty box.

“We’re disappointed with their goal – it was a clear hand ball. I spoke to Gary Oliver and he couldn’t believe he got away with it.

“There was also a clear penalty. Carl Tremarco has been chopped down and has the stud-marks right down his thigh to prove it.”

The Greenock side pounced on a defensive blunder to take a ninth-minute lead. Oliver intercepted a slack pass, Michael Tidser raced on and his cutback found Charlie Telfer, who powered in from 15 yards.

The hosts equalised just before the break. Coll Donaldson’s pass found striker Jordan White who stuck away a close-range finish.