Inverness CT 0 - 0 Falkirk: Conditions hamper stalemate

A gale force wind produced a first-half farce but neither Inverness nor Falkirk regarded the stalemate as a significant blow.

The Highlanders had a clutch of good chances to win the game as the storm petered out after the break but also saw keeper Mark Ridgers deny Falkirk with a match-saving late stop.

All in all, John Robertson saw his team’s 13th draw of the season as a point gained after edging six points above play-off rivals Dunfermline.

“The wind out there was horrendous. It was just impossible to play football,” he reflected. “It was one of those where you wonder if it is fair to try to entertain people in those conditions.”

The Bairns slipped back into ninth place, with bottom side Alloa’s shock win over County moving them to within two points of Ray McKinnon’s men.

There was no lack of grit and effort in the first half, but it was dire entertainment.

Kevin McHattie, with 68 minutes gone, sent a rasping volley just wide of target and with 10 minutes left, the hosts went agonisingly close as an Aaron Doran angled strike was blocked on the line by Jordan McGhee. Liam Polworth went to finish on the rebound but his shot struck off William Edjenguele and spun away.

There might easily have been a late twist as Falkirk’s William Edjenguele struck goalward and the stab from Shayne Lavery’s foot had Ridgers saving on his line.