Falkirk 3 - 0 Queen of the South: Bairns earn win despite red card

Falkirk enjoyed only their second victory in eight clashes with Queens, but still remained rock bottom of the Championship, despite their biggest win of the season.

When these sides last clashed here last August Queens goal machine Stephen Dobbie bagged a hat-trick. He was denied another after only 55 seconds, by Bairns keeper Harry Burgoyne, diving to his right. But Falkirk took the lead after eight minutes when Paul Dixon whipped over a cross from the left for Davis Keillor-Dunn to send a deft head flick high into the net.

The second came after 64 minutes when ex-Queens midfielder Ian McShane curled in a free-kick from the right for Frenchman William Edjenguele, on debut after his loan move from Dundee United, to power a header past keeper Alan Martin.

Falkirk were reduced to ten men in 72 minutes when Keillor-Dunn was sent off for two bookings in two minutes, but it didn’t prevent them from getting a third five minutes later from Deimantas Petravicius.