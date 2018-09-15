Dunfermline 0 - 0 Alloa: Pars left frustrated by draw

Both these sides required penalty shootouts for victory in last weekend’s Irn-Bru Cup but this stalemate was indicative of two teams apparently heading in different directions.

Dunfermline have now not won in regulation time in their last five matches, while the Wasps have not tasted defeat over that same period. The part-timers gave as good as they got throughout this 90 minutes to frustrate a Pars team sorely lacking in the inspiration required.

It was a third consecutive home game without a goal for the Fifers and manager Allan Johnston confessed the supporters’ jeers at full-time were understandable.

“You’re always going to get a bit of stick, that’s part and parcel of the job,” he said. “We know it’s got to be better. We’ve got to be scoring more goals. We’re disappointed not to win, and rightly so. We should be expected to win games like this.”

Alloa now have three draws from their last three league games. “A point on the road in this league is a good point,” said manager Jim Goodwin, “but we had chances to win it.”