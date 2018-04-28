Dundee United 2 - 0 Livingston: United set sights on play-offs

Dundee United manager Csaba Laszlo challenged his players to assume hero status after watching them confirm their Premiership play-off quarter-final tie with Dunfermline.

Laszlo’s side now face their Fife opponents with the first leg at East End Park on Tuesday, followed by Friday’s return encounter at Tannadice after goals in the second half by Craig Slater and Scott McDonald secured third place in the Championship with victory over runners-up Livingston.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get Dundee United back to the Premiership,” said Laszlo.

“We have all suffered at some point during this season but we can still make it memorable.”

The hosts raised the tempo after an indifferent first half and duly went ahead within ten minutes of the restart. Billy King’s cross to the far post was inch-perfect for Slater who rammed his finish home on arriving late inside the box. With five minutes remaining, McDonald made sure with a close-range textbook header from King’s driven cross.