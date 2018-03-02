Championship side lash out at ‘ridiculous’ SPFL ‘order’

Queen of the South have lashed out at the SPFL after claiming they have been ordered to return to Dundee for a rescheduled match this coming Tuesday.

Gary Naysmith’s men were originally supposed to take on Dundee United at Tannadice on Tuesday earlier this week, however the match was postponed due to the worsening weather conditions.

With snow likely to continue falling into the start of next week, Queens lobbied for the game to be pushed back further to another available midweek slot.

Their request was rejected, leaving them furious at the prospect of making another long trip in hazardous conditions.

They said in a statement: “We can also confirm that as a club we are very disappointed with this decision and have made representations to both the SPFL and Dundee United.

“We accept the circumstances on Tuesday night were unfortunate and largely out of everyone’s control. However, having made a hazardous return trip on Tuesday, with the travel restrictions still in place around the country, most of the weekend’s football already postponed and continued forecasts of snow for the next seven days, we find the decision to insist on us making another lengthy trip on the immediate Tuesday ridiculous.

“In particular, having been informed of this decision this morning despite having already made our objections clear, having to make travel arrangements on three days notice is far from ideal and expecting supporters to arrange time off work to make a lengthy midweek trip on two working days notice is not fair on them either.

“Our players have been unable to meet for training so far this week since Monday and there are no guarantees of them being able to do so any time soon.

“Officials from both clubs discussed possible rearrangement dates on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and, although Dundee United were keen to go for an immediate rearrangement, we noted there were four other available midweeks between now and the end of the season, which left ample opportunity for a later rearrangement even allowing for the subsequent postponement of United’s match with St Mirren this evening.

“We cannot understand the need for this game to be immediately rearranged and note that, as far as we are aware, no other games postponed this week have been ordered to be rearranged immediately.

“We are disappointed as a club that no account seems to be taken on this occasion by the governing body of the difficulties there may be in a 300 mile round trip in darkness and bad weather for both supporters and staff.”

