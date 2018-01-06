Brechin 1 - 1 Morton: Ton’s play-off hopes take a dent

Brechin City earned only their fourth point of the campaign as Morton’s play-off hopes suffered a setback at Glebe Park.

Both teams scored early on but, despite dominating for large periods of the second half, the Greenock side were unable to force the win that would have lifted them up to fourth.

Morton boss Jim Duffy said: “All credit to Brechin. In the first half they worked very hard and made it very difficult for us to find any space.

“In the second half we changed the shape and managed to get a bit more width and we must have missed umpteen chances – certainly enough chances to win the game – but Graeme Smith had a couple of great saves, there were a few goalmouth scrambles and we’d a couple cleared off the line.

“We certainly deserved a bit more from the game than a point.”

The home side might have harboured hopes of securing their first win when they went ahead, former Morton striker Andy Jackson creating the opening for Connor McLennan to beat Derek Gaston from inside the box.

However, City held the advantage for just five minutes until Bob McHugh pounced from close range after Brechin failed to deal with a Gary Harkins corner.

Morton proceeded to force the pace but found the Brechin defence in resolute mood while keeper Smith was a formidable last barrier.

Smith pulled off one excellent save from Gary Oliver who was also thwarted by Paul McLean’s goalline clearance.

Shots continued to rain down on the home goal as the Cappielow men pushed for a winner in the closing stages.

It looked as if it would come in the dying moments when Scott Tiffoney broke free in the Brechin box but Smith produced one final act of defiance by blocking the effort with his feet.

Despite falling further adrift at the foot of the table following Falkirk’s demolition of Dundee United, Brechin boss Darren Dods said: “We’re pleased to pick up a valuable point. We defended really well, particularly in the second half.”