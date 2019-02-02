Alloa 1 - 3 Ayr: Michael Moffat caps off memorable day

Have your say

It was a day Michael Moffat will never forget as Ayr grabbed the win they needed to keep in touch at the top.

He was in a hospital room yesterday morning as his wife Megan gave birth to a baby daughter.

Then he dashed to meet up with the Ayr squad and promptly scored twice and won a penalty converted by Lawrence Shankland.

Moffat opened the scoring after 29 minutes when he curled a brilliant left foot shot into the top left corner.

Alloa levelled barely a minute later when Alan Trouten produced a cool finish from Iain Flannigan’s cutback.

Then six minutes into the second half Moffat was barged over by Neil Parry and Shankland expertly converted the penalty.

He should have had a second spot kick in 85 minutes when Andy Graham tripped him but it wasn’t given. Then two minutes later Shankland capitalised on calamitous Alloa defending to set up Nicky Cadden whose shot was blocked and Moffat slammed home the rebound.