Alloa 0 - 2 Falkirk: Bairns earn first league win

“Delighted, relieved, happy,” beamed Ray McKinnon after Falkirk finally registered their desperately-needed first league victory and points of the season.

A double from 18-year-old on-loan Rangers striker Zak Rudden either side of half-time hauled the Bairns level with hosts Alloa Athletic at the foot of the Championship and lifted a weight off the shoulders of the club.

“It was an important game for us,” admitted McKinnon. “In the last three games, we probably merited more, so it was nice to come here and pick up the three points in such a pressure situation.

“I’m really pleased to get the first points on the board. It wouldn’t have been defining, but it was important we got the win.”

Rudden nodded in a Patrick Brough cross in the 26th minute and then bundled in on the goal-line midway through the second-half after Deimantas Petravicius had lifted his lobbed shot over keeper Neil Parry.

“We hoped to make this place a fortress but that hasn’t been the case,” admitted Wasps manager Jim Goodwin.