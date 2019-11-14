Collapse of Rangers FC blamed on blunder by tax authorities

The collapse of Rangers Football Club has been blamed on a multi-million-pound blunder by the tax authorities.

According to The Times, up to £50 million could now be wiped off the tax bill owed by the club’s old operating company as HM Revenue & Customs has acknowledged it claimed for too much.

Ibrox Stadium. Picture: TSPL

The demise of the club sent shock waves through the sporting world as it went into administration for failing to pay tax. Its operating company was later put into liquidation.

It is now understood that the outstanding bill for using an offshore trust to pay Rangers players and staff may stand at the more affordable figure of £20 million.

Speaking to The Times, John McClelland, the former Rangers chairman, said the ambiguity over the tax burden 'repelled' genuine investors and if a £20 million tax bill had been agreed at the time, a credible buyer would have been found.

He said: "At the time of the sale of the club in 2011, had the tax claim been at the level now being reported then, in my opinion, the outcome would have been different."

An HRMC spokesman said: "We don't comment on identifiable businesses."