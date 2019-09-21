Clyde reject Partick Thistle approach for boss Danny Lennon - reports

Clyde have denied Partick Thistle permission to speak to Danny Lennon about the vacant manager's role at Firhill, according to reports.

BBC have confirmed that the League One side are keen to keep hold of their 50-year-old manager.

Gary Caldwell was sacked as Thistle manager on Wednesday and a committee made up of Kenny Miller, Gerry Britton and Scott Allison took charge for this afternoon's 3-0 loss at home to Dunfermline, a result which leaves the Jags bottom of the Championship table on two points.

Lennon spent four years at Firhill as a player between 1999 and 2003 and oversaw CLyde's promotion to League One in May, via the play-offs.