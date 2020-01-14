Clyde Fc bring back Tom Lang on loan from Dunfermline Athletic

Promotion hero Tom Lang is coming back to Clyde until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old central defender has been drafted in on loan from Championship outfit Dunfermline Athletic.

Lang joined the Pars during the summer after playing a key role in the Bully Wee’s promotion campaign.

However he has found hard to break into the Dunfermline line-up, his only appearance coming in a Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup tie with Alloa.

The return of Lang - Danny Lennon’s first signing as Clyde manager - will boost a Bully Wee backline hit by injury to Craig Howie and the recall to Hearts of Alex Petkov.

He will be eligible and available for Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie at Bonnyrigg Rose.

Chairman David Dishon said: “I’m delighted that we have completed the signing of Tom. We have all worked very hard to make this happen and he is a quality player who will be an excellent addition to the squad, at a crucial time of the season.

“We tried hard to keep Tom in the summer but we have continued to keep an eye on him and had to be patient as we worked on a deal to bring him back to Broadwood.

“He is well liked by everyone at Clyde and we can all look forward to seeing him back playing regularly.”