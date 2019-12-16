Clyde boss Danny Lennon says players hurting after ‘unacceptable’ defeat at Montrose

Clyde boss Danny Lennon says his side’s performance in Saturday’s 4-0 thumping at Montrose was “unacceptable”.

It was the heaviest margin of defeat in Lennon’s time as Bully Wee boss - and while some observers felt the final score was harsh on his side, Lennon offered no excuses.

He said: “As much as it’s a heavy, heavy defeat and we’re very, very disappointed, they didn’t have to work too hard for the goals they were given. That is something that is just unacceptable.

“I’ll take responsibility - you’re chasing the game and you move to a certain style of football and tweak the formation.

“Any time we attacked we looked vulnerable in terms of counter-attacking.

“The big, big difference is when they got their opportunities they took them and simply Clyde didn’t do that.

“We are hurting, we are going through a wee period which is something this group of players aren’t accustomed to after winning games last year and getting off to a reasonable start this season.

“This is the time you look for character and leaders.

“We win together, we lose together and that was an unacceptable afternoon for Clyde Football Club.

“Football’s all about taking your opportunities and they did that fantastically well. Some of the football we play at times is great to watch but there’s got to be an end product.

“To keep clean sheets in four out of five games and then come here and lose four goals hurts.

“I didn’t say a word to them after the game - although I said plenty at half-time. The reason is I’m more frustrated for them because I know the quality these guys possess.”

This Saturday Clyde face Airdrie at Broadwood.