Clyde beat Falkirk again with Darren Smith stunner

Substitute Darren Smith hit a wonder strike to deliver Clyde’s second win of the season over League One title favourites Falkirk – and they were worth their win.

The former Stenhousemuir and Stirling Albion man thumped a half-volley past Cammy Bell via the underside of the bar with seven minutes to go on Saturday.

It was the second time the Bairns goalkeeper was beaten – but this time it counted after Martin McNiff’s header was ruled out for offside.

The decision was later shown to be incorrect by images from behind the goals in the Clyde end – but it did not affect the result as Danny Lennon’s side claimed another win.

It was an end-to-end match and the Bully Wee would be denied by Bell on several first half occasions, including a stunning save from Ally Love after just six minutes.

Ray McKinnon described defeat at Broadwood as his side’s worst result of the season so far, but this may well be up there, and with a performance to match.

Clyde were threatening with every attack and Ray Grant took control of the midfield with Chris Johnston terrorising Falkirk’s international left-back Paul Dixon.

The Bairns had chances of their own, never really clear-cut, and also found David Mitchell in top form against his old side – again.

In the second half Falkirk packed the attacking half of the field but were picked off by incisive breakaways and halted by a defence that was kept busy but never seemed stretched. Conor Sammon had the ball in the net just after the hour but was ruled offside and Declan McManus also went close before the Bully Wee pressed and scored to the ire of the 3500-strong home fans.

Morgaro Gomis was a late red card for the Bairns .