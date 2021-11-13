cinch League 1: Airdrie still top, Falkirk close in and unusual double from Mark Durnan

Airdrie maintained their lead at the top of cinch League One with a win over bottom side East Fife in Methil.

By David Oliver
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 5:32 pm
Updated Saturday, 13th November 2021, 5:33 pm
Airdrie manager Ian Murray (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Ian Murray’s team, and Cove Rangers who won 3-0 at home to Peterhead, moved clear of challengers Queen’s Park and Montrose who drew with Clyde and Alloa respectively.

Callum Gallagher’s first half goal settled the game for the leaders against the Fifers who had Kieran Millar sent off with ten minutes to go.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Cove kept up the pace thanks to a Mitch Megginson double and a second half Ryan Strachan effort to see off Peterhead.

Falkirk made up some ground at the top too with a resounding 3-0 win away at Dumbarton with an early Michael Ruth goal settling nerves before Aidan Nesbitt and Charlie Telfer added for Paul Sheerin’s side.

They closed in on the Spiders who drew 0-0 with Clyde and fourth-placed Montrose who took a point at Alloa after a rare double from defender Mark Durnan put the home side ahead.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today.

League 1AirdrieClydeFalkirkEast Fife