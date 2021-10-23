cinch Championship: Raith aim to re-write history in top of the league clash with Inverness

John McGlynn hopes Raith Rovers can find the key to unlocking Inverness’ defence in the cinch Championship as the Kirkcaldy wait for a win over the Highlanders approaches 21 years.

By David Oliver
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 6:00 am
The cinch Championship trophy. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Rovers are second place behind Billy Dodds’ leaders in what is undoubtedly the game of the day in the second tier.

“We've not had many breaks against Inverness over the years," McGlynn said. “It’s been too long, maybe we're due one.”

The barren run extends to October 28, 2000 when Rovers won 2-1 at Inverness, and the duo were also denied a meeting in the final of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup, which was shared in 2019-20.

Billy Dodds is defending a 21-year record against Raith Rovers this weekend (Photo by Alan Rennie / SNS Group)

Cameron Harper will be missing for Dodds' side.

After knocking Hamilton for six last week, Partick Thistle host struggling Dunfermline on a day when the Jags will celebrate their 1971 League Cup winners, and Ian McCall hopes to put on a show. “It’s a very significant weekend for the club as a whole and we’ve got events planned that the fans should enjoy. That includes Saturday’s game and it would be fantastic to put on a performance befitting of the anniversary but we’ll just take a win of any kind.”

Peter Grant revealed Vytas Gaspuitis has not trained for the Pars, who will still be without Iain Wilson and Lewis Martin.

Following their televised hammering Hamilton face another stern task at third-placed Kilmarnock who have Charlie McArthur back from Scotland duty and Chris Stokes is edging closer to fitness.

Ninth placed Morton could leap-frog seventh placed Queen of the South with a win in Dumfries, while Jim Duffy takes Ayr United to Arbroath who are without Nicky Low.

