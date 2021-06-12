Christian Eriksen: Denmark midfielder stabilised and taken to hospital after collapsing on pitch during Euro 2020 match

Christian Eriksen is pictured awake on a stretcher as the emergency services remove him from the pitch after administering treatment

A statement from UEFA read: “Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.

“The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.”

Pictures showed Eriksen awake and conscious as he left the arena while media reports stated that he had raised an arm as he was removed from the pitch on a stretcher by the emergency services.

The Danish FA has confirmed via a statement on social media that Eriksen, who has more than 100 caps for the country, is awake and undergoing further examination and tests at Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan player fell to the ground towards the end of the first half of the match at the Parken Stadium in the Danish capital, with English referee Anthony Taylor calling medical staff onto the pitch to administer CPR.

UEFA confirmed the Group B match had been suspended due to a medical emergency.

Eriksen’s team-mates formed a shield around him while he received treatment, with fans and players clearly distressed by the incident.

Eriksen's former club Tottenham Hotspur tweeted: "All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family,” while countless other teams and football personalities posted messages of support.