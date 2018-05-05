Chelsea Ladies 3 - 1 Arsenal Women: Erin Cuthbert shares cup triumph

Scotland international Erin Cuthbert helped Chelsea Ladies win the FA Cup final at Wembley. Ramona Bachmann scored twice and Fran Kirby netted a fine individual effort for the west London side as they beat Arsenal Women 3-1.

Switzerland international Bachmann broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half with a neat finish after being set up by Kirby.

Bachmann soon curled home a second, via a slight deflection, before Arsenal pulled a goal back through Vivianne Miedema in the 74th minute.

England forward Kirby, though, ended any hopes of a recovery when she swiftly netted a third Chelsea goal as the Blues gained revenge for their 2016 final defeat in front of a record crowd of 45,423.

Cuthbert was a second-half substitute for Chelsea, while her Scotland international team-mates Kim Little, Lisa Evans and Emma Mitchell were in the Arsenal starting line-up.

Chelsea Ladies could yet go on to claim the Double as they look to edge ahead of rivals Manchester City, whom they beat in the FA Cup semi-final, over the closing weeks of the Women’s Super League.

Arsenal have won the FA Cup a record 14 times but were second best yesterday.