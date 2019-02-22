Chelsea hit with transfer ban and fine for breaching rules over signing of minors

Chelsea have been banned from signing players for the whole of the 2019/20 campaign for breaching rules on the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee announced the sanctions on Friday morning, confirming that the Stamford Bridge club had also been fined more than £460,000.

A three-year investigation carried out by world football’s governing body determined that the Blues’ rule breach had related to the signing of 29 players, with one of the most contentious signings understood to concern forward Bertrand Traore, now plying his trade with Lyon.

Chelsea were also found to have committed “several other infringements” relating to player registration and agreements which “allowed it to influence other clubs in transfer-related matters”.

The transfer ban applies to Chelsea at all levels, excepting the women’s and futsal teams, and will have no impact on the release of players.

Chelsea have been given 90 days to “regularise the situation of the minor players concerned”, FIFA said.

The English Football Association was also found to have breached rules in connection with minors, and has been fined around £391,000 and told to “address the situation concerning the international transfer and first registration of minors in football” within six months.

Both the club and the FA can appeal the decisions if they wish.