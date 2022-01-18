Hibs midfielder Scott Allan is interesting Dundee again (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Dens Park club are continuing efforts to add to the recruitment of Canadian international midfielder Jay Chapman.

Dundee have enquired about bringing Hibs midfielder Scott Allan back to Dens Park and signing Easter Road teammate Christian Doidge on loan. The move for the latter has been rebuffed but the pursuit of Allan, who is also interesting St Mirren, could well continue in the coming days.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Scotty was a good player when he was here obviously and I have seen Doidge play a lot against my teams before. They are both good players but they are Hibernian players,” McPake said on Monday before Tuesday’s trip to face Livingston.

Hibs striker Christian Doidge.

He is frustrated by the failure to add defender Osaze Urhoghide to the squad in time for the resumption of the league programme. The Celtic defender is considering options down south.

“Again, that was one that we thought we might have had done by now,” said McPake. “There’s been a couple like that. Could it still happen? Possibly. As I say, he is a player who I think has a few options. As we are seeing there are a lot of clubs and players who are taking their time. It is not what we want to hear. We want to act.

“We have five games to prepare for before the window closes because we will have done the preparation for the (Dundee) United game on February 2 by the time the window shuts.

“It is a busy period. But nothing happens quickly. I don’t think there is a lot of movement anywhere really at the minute. A lot of that is down to Covid. That is frustrating as well. But it is one we will revisit after tomorrow night.”

Former Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove was on Dundee's radar.

“We have a game tomorrow night and then come Saturday (v Dumbarton) we will hopefully be stronger, but I could have said that last week that before Livingston. We would hope to have had a couple in by now. It is not down to lack of trying or work.

“There has been plenty of press surrounding the names we have been linked with, most of which has been true. But when players decide to go elsewhere there is normally a reason behind that.”

Dundee have enquired about taking former Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor on loan from Walsall and Sam Cosgrove, another former Pittodrie player, on loan from Birmingham City. The former has moved to Kilmarnock to play for Derek McInnes. Cosgrove, meanwhile, wants to remain in England for the time being.

“I will not name the players, one wanted to play for his old manager, which I completely get, and one wanted to stay in England, he had his family down there, which I get as well,” said McPake. “That is what we are dealing with. But we will be stronger at the end of the window, I am sure of that.”

McPake confirmed that skipper Charlie Adam, who has not played since injuring a hamstring before Christmas and is a handful of appearances away from triggering a new contract, will return to the squad for tonight’s clash at the Tony Macaroni Arena.