Championship: Raith equaliser sparks pitch invasion and piles pressure on winless Dunfermline as Kilmarnock beat Ayr to go top

Raith fans spill on to the pitch after Brad Spencer's late equaliser.

The Pars looked to be heading for their first league win of the season after Dom Thomas had put them ahead of 50 minutes with a fine curling effort, but with just two minutes remaining, Spencer arrowed a low skidding shot beyond Owain Fon Williams to send Rovers back along the A92 with a point.

It was a sore blow for embattled Dunfermline manager Peter Grant, who is under massive pressure just months into his tenure. The former Alloa boss is not liked by a large portion of the Pars fanbase and a win would have eased the pressure on him significantly. As it is, Dunfermline head to Arbroath in desperate need of a lift as their season looks more and more likely to involve a fight against relegation.

In what was a wet and windy night across Scotland, it was difficult for both teams to play attractive football. Thomas' goal was out of place in such filthy conditions, a lovely curling strike after Dunfermline hit Raith on the counter, but they never looked comfortable closing the game out. John McGlynn's men had their moments before the ball landed at Spencer's feet and his effort flew into the net, sparking a mini-pitch invasion from the travelling supporters and taunts of "going down" to their rivals.

Oli Shaw strikes late from the spot for Kilmarnock.

After 11 rounds of fixtures, Dunfermline remain bottom of the league, a point off Morton, who held Partick Thistle to a goalless draw at Cappielow.

Despite their late heroics, Raith drop to fourth after a Michael McKenna free-kick gave Arbroath a surprise 1-0 win at Inverness Caledonian Thistle as Dick Campbell's men continue their excellent run of form.

The Highlanders were replaced at the top of the table by Kilmarnock, who won the Ayrshire derby at Somerset Park against Ayr thanks to a late Oli Shaw penalty, while Hamilton Accies moved further clear of the relegation zone after they overcame Queen of the South 1-0 at New Douglas Park via an Andy Ryan goal.

