Nottingham Forest will take on Huddersfield Town this week, hoping for a win to propel them back to the Premier League (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

This weekend will see two former Premier League sides battle it out for a place in the promised land of the Premier League as Nottingham Forest take on Huddersfield Town in the English Championship play-off final.

The two sides finished in the third and fourth positions in the EFL Championship, with Huddersfield overcoming a plucky Luton Town side in the play-off semi-finals, while Steve Cooper’s Forest side progressing thanks to a penalty shoot out win over Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With such a huge prize on offer, the Championship play-off could be one of the most exciting finals of all time, with a resurgent Forest side looking to climb back into the English top tier for the first time since 1999, while Huddersfield push for a quick return to the Premier League after spending just three seasons out of it.

Sitting rock bottom of the Championship when Steve Cooper took over in September, a win at Wembley for the Tricky Trees would complete a remarkable turnaround, with Forest’s resurgence under the former Swansea boss already one of the stories of the season.

And The Terriers are another side who have enjoyed an unexpected turnaround in fortunes themselves. The Yorkshire side were tipped by many for the drop following a season of struggle, but under Spanish boss Carlos Corberán, Town have ended the campaign is stunning form thanks to a nine game unbeaten run.

What time is Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town? What is the date of the Championship play-off final?

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England, Sunday May 29, 4:30pm

Who is the referee for the Championship play-off final?

Referee: Jon Moss

Assistant referees: Neil Davies, Nick Greenhalgh

Fourth official: Josh Smith

Last Monday, the English Football League confirmed that VAR would be used at all three play-off finals for the first time, with confirmation Premier League referee Paul Tierney will be in charge of the controversial technology for the clash between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town.

With a prize so huge, Nottingham Forest have confirmed they have already completely sold out of their allocation of tickets for the game at Wembley Stadium, while Huddersfield have not yet sold out of their 36,486 allocation, the game is expected to be close to a sell out.

How can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town?

The game is being screened live on Sky Sports main event and Sky Sports Football. The programme will start at 3.30pm on Sky Sports football, with Main Event scheduled to start at 4pm, live from Wembley Stadium. You can also stream the game via the SkyGo app.

What are the latest odds for the Championship play-off final between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town?

Forest are slight favourites to win the final, with odds of 2/5 to win the game. The Terriers are priced at 7/4.