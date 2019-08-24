Championship club investigate 'legal options' to curb seagull menace

Queen of the South will look at 'legal options' in an attempt to rid themselves of the seagull problem that has blighted Palmerston Park in recent times.

READ MORE - 'If seen deliberately feeding seagulls you will be removed' - Queen of the South issue message to fans



The Championship club had previously warned fans that they faced ejection from the ground if caught feeding the birds, but in a statement released this morning the Board have confirmed they are seeking other options in order to solve the issue.

The statement said: "It was well documented the problems that we faced with the seagulls. It made both the local and national press and we even got a mention on Soccer Saturday by Jeff Stelling. However it wasn't a laughing matter and we are looking at various legal options to curb it next year. We were also inundated at the club with different and unique ways to combat the problem. Thanks also to the fans who also realised how bad the problem is and did their best to help by using the litter bins and not tempting them with food."

Queen of the South take on Ayr United away from home this afternoon.