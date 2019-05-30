Champions League winning manager favourite to replace Steve Clarke as Kilmarnock manager

The Kilmarnock board have an unenviable task in front of them: replacing Steve Clarke.

The 55-year-old made had such a successful time in charge of the Rugby Park side he was appointed the new Scotland boss earlier this month to much acclaim.

Who will replace Steve Clarke as Kilmarnock boss? Picture: SNS

It is hoped that he reinvigorates and improves the national team in the same way he did Killie.

Such was the transformation undertaken by Clarke in Ayrshire in less than two full season, leading the team from second bottom to their highest finish since 1966, plus a return to Europe, that the next appointment is significant to carry on his good work.

A former team-mate of Clarke is leading the betting Roberto Di Matteo 2/1 to become the next Killie boss, according to SkyBet.

Both Di Matteo and Clarke were playing in the 1997 FA Cup final when the former recorded the fastest goal in the final of the competition when Chelsea beat Middlesbrough 2-0 - a record which stood until 2009.

The Swiss-born Italian is most famous for guiding Chelsea to Champions League success in 2012 as interim boss having taken over from Andre Villas-Boas.

He has also previously managed MK Dons, West Brom, who he led to promotion to he Premier League, Schalke and most recently Aston Villa in 2016.

Other names in the frame according to the bookies are ex-Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach Paul Clement, Livingston boss and Killie legend Gary Holt, Jack Ross and Ally McCoist.

Earlier in the week the club's owner Billy Bowie admitted he wants a "highly-experienced" manager with a shortlist due to be drawn up.