The UEFA Champions League group stages are now well underway as Europe’s elite competition begins with a host of mouthwatering group stage clashes.
After a campaign of fixtures taking place being closed doors, the tournament restarted for the 2021/22 season on September 14 with games taking place across Europe, as the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain begin their quest for Champions League glory.
While Scottish sides Rangers and Celtic failed to reach Europe’s premier contest due to being knocked out in the qualification stages, it still promises to still be full of excitement with the world’s best players get set to go head to head.
And while some grounds across Europe are still subject to restrictions, you don’t have to miss out on the excitement of this seasons Champions League, after BT Sport and ESPN confirmed their extensive television coverage of the competition.
Want to know who’s playing when and how to watch? Below is a full list of this year’s TV schedule for the Champions League:
Tuesday 28 September
Ajax vs Beşiktas (5.45pm) – ESPN HD
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan (5.45pm) – BT Sport 1 HD
Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP (8pm) – BT Sport Extra 3
Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City (8pm) – BT Sport 2 HD
RB Leipzig vs Club Brugge (8pm) – BT Sport Extra 4
Real Madrid vs Sheriff (8pm) – BT Sport Extra 2
Porto vs Liverpool (8pm) – BT Sport 3 HD
AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid (8pm) – ESPN HD
Wednesday 29 September
Atlanta vs Young Boys (5.45pm) – BT Sport 1 HD
Zenit vs Malmo (5.45pm) – ESPN HD
Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kiev (8pm) – BT Sport Extra 2
Benfica vs Barcelona (8pm) – ESPN HD
Manchester United vs Villarreal (8pm) – BT Sport 3 HD Ultimate
Salzburg vs Lille (8pm) – BT Sport Extra 4
Wolfsburg vs Sevilla (8pm) – BT Sport Extra 3
Juvntus vs Chelsea (8pm) – BT Sport 2 HD
Tuesday 19 October
Beşiktas vs Sporting CP (5:45pm) – TBC
Club Brugge vs Manchester City (5:45pm) – TBC
Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund (8pm) – TBC
Paris Saint Germain vs RB Leipzig (8pm) – TBC
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid (8pm) – TBC
Inter Milan vs Sheriff (8pm) – TBC
Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool (8pm) – TBC
Porto vs AC Milan (8pm) – TBC
Wednesday 20 October
Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev (5.45pm) – TBC
Salzburg vs Wolfsburg (5:45pm) – TBC
Benfica vs Bayern Munich (8pm) – TBC
Young Boys vs Villarreal (8pm) – TBC
Manchester United vs Atlanta (8pm) – TBC
Lille vs Sevilla (8pm) – TBC)
Chelsea vs Malmo (8pm) – TBC
Zenit vs Juventus (8pm) – TBC
Tuesday 2 November
Wolfsburg vs Salzburg (5.45pm) – TBC
Malmo vs Chelsea (5.45pm) – TBC
Bayern Munich vs Benfica (8pm) – TBC
Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona (8pm) – TBC
Villarreal vs Young Boys (8pm) – TBC
Sevilla vs Lille (8pm) – TBC
Juventus vs Zenit (8pm) – TBC
Atlanta vs Manchester United (8pm) – TBC
Wednesday 3 November
Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk (5.45pm) – TBC
AC Milan vs Porto (5.45pm) – TBC
Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax (8pm) – TBC
Sporting CP vs Beşiktas (8pm) – TBC
Manchester City vs Club Brugge (8pm) – TBC
RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint Germain (8pm) – TBC
Sheriff vs Inter Milan (8pm) – TBC
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid (8pm) – TBC
Tuesday 23 November
Dynamo Kiev vs Bayern Munich (5.45pm) – TBC
Villarreal vs Manchester United (5.45pm) – TBC
Barcelona vs Benfica (8pm) – TBC
Young Boys vs Atlanta (8pm) – TBC
Sevilla vs Wolfsburg (8pm) – TBC
Lille vs Salzburg (8pm) – TBC
Chelsea vs Juventus (8pm) – TBC
Malmo vs Zenit (8pm) – TBC
Wednesday 24 November
Besiktas vs Ajax (5.45pm) – TBC
Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk (5.45pm) – TBC
Sporting CP s Borussia Dortmund (8pm) – TBC
Manchester City vs Paris Saint Germain (8pm) – TBC
Club Brugge vs RB Leipzig (8pm) – TBC
Sheriff vs Real Madrid (8pm) – TBC
Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan (8pm) – TBC
Liverpool vs Porto (8pm) – TBC
Tuesday 7 December
Paris Saint Germain vs Club Brugge (5.45pm) – TBC
RB Leipzig vs Man. City (5.45pm) – TBC
Porto vs Atletico Madrid (8pm) – TBC
AC Milan vs Liverpool (8pm) – TBC
Borussia Dortmund vs Beşiktaş (8pm) – TBC
Ajax vs Sporting CP (8pm) – TBC
Real Madrid vs Inter Milan (8pm) – TBC
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff (8pm) – TBC
Wednesday 8 December
Juventus vs Malmo (5.45pm) – TBC
Zenit vs Chelsea (5.45pm) – TBC
Benfica vs Dynamo Kiev (8pm) – TBC
Bayern Munich vs Barcelona (8pm) – TBC
Manchester United vs Young Boys (8pm) – TBC
Atlanta vs Villarreal (8pm) – TBC
Salzburg vs Sevilla (8pm) – TBC
Wolfsburg vs Lille (8pm) – TBC
