Young Celtic right-back Jeremie Frimpong full of confidence even before starring on his big team debut

As much as he oozes self-confidence, Jeremie Frimpong was realistic enough to accept he wasn’t going to oust Kyle Walker or Joao Cancelo from the right-back spot at Manchester City.

But the 18-year-old has no such qualms about his prospects of rapidly usurping another pair of international right-backs in Hatem Elhamed and Moritz Bauer to become first pick in that position for Celtic.

Frimpong made an impressive debut for the champions in their 5-0 Betfred Cup quarter-final win over Partick Thistle at Celtic Park on Wednesday night, prompting manager Neil Lennon to assert the young Dutchman is already in contention for a regular place in his side.

Frimpong faces a battle with fellow summer signings Elhamed and Bauer for the right-back role and is adamant he can prevail.

“I’m confident I can, definitely,” he said. “That’s why I play football. I want to be the best right-back, and I’m going to prove that.

“You have to play with confidence if you want to be a footballer. If you want to be the best, you have to play with confidence.

“Obviously don’t be cocky, but you have to go out there and play your game.

“You can’t be nervous in front of these fans. They want you to show what you can do for the team, and hopefully I can do that.

“I loved the reception I got on Wednesday. Everyone stood up and was cheering me, so I really liked that.

“It was amazing, a dream come true. It was my first professional game and it was amazing. The fans, oh my gosh, I love them already. It was just crazy, man.

“The manager told me I was starting two or three days beforehand, so I was focused on making a good impression.

“I was doing everything good and then the game came and I played well, so I have to keep that going.”

Celtic are understood to have paid £350,000 for summer deadline day signing Frimpong, a fee which could rise to £1 million. Manchester City also have a sell-on clause of around 30 percent for the teenager, who signed a four-year deal at Celtic.

“I was at City since I was young and you want to get into the first team,” added Frimpong. “But they obviously have the England right-back Kyle Walker and they have just bought another right-back in Joao Cancelo of Portugal.

“I thought I was ready for first team football now, so when Celtic came in I took the chance because I thought I would have a better chance of playing in the first team here than at City.

“I work hard in training and that’s why I play football, to prove everyone wrong and show them what I’ve got.

“That’s what I have been doing since I came to Celtic and I’m going to keep doing that. My goal was to play first team and take another step. I thought I was ready so I wanted to prove to the manager that I was ready.

“He gave me the chance against Thistle and hopefully I showed what I can do. I’m very grateful. It’s a dream come true to play for Celtic, it’s the biggest club in Scotland, so it’s just amazing.

“I was used to playing under-23 football in England, so there’s a big difference, but you have to adapt to it. It’s been really good.

“Everyone has been great with me but our captain Scott Brown has impressed me.

“When I first came, I thought he was going to be a serious guy, but he jokes about and I really like that. When I came he made sure he would speak to me, and everyone was really welcoming. At first I was nervous, because you’re going into a new environment, but everyone was coming up to me and speaking to me.

“Even when I found out I was coming here I was so happy. I knew they were the best team in Scotland, so I thought ‘yes, I’m going to the best team, so when we play teams Celtic always win, so I’ll be on the winning team!’ I hope that carries on – and it will carry on.”