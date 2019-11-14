'You can always hope' - MLS star keen on move to 'boyhood club' Celtic

Johnny Russell is hopeful that he will play for "boyhood club" Celtic before his career ends.

Speaking on Clyde Superscoreboard, the Sporting Kansas City forward revealed his passion for the Scottish league leaders and his desire to turn out at Parkhead.

Johnny Russell has revealed his desire to play for boyhood club Celtic. Picture: Getty

Russell moved to MLS from Derby County in 2018 on a three-year deal and has so far been a star for the side.

While not in a rush to return from the US, the 29-year-old is keen to play for Celtic before his career ends.

"You never know," he said. "It's not happened. Maybe it won't but you can always hope. I'm enjoying my time over there, I'm in no rush to come back.

"But it is your boyhood team. It's something I always wanted to do, never hid the fact I wanted to do that but you never know."

Currently on the off season, Russell attended Celtic's win over Lazio in Rome with his brother.

The Scotland international has previously had interest from Celtic. When he moved to Derby in 2013 in a deal worth around £750,000 from Dundee United there were also bids from the Glasgow side.

"There were a few windows leading up to the window I left for Derby where there was talk but there was never anything more," he said.

"And then the transfer window when I went to Derby there were a couple of bids from Celtic as well but didn't quite match what Derby offered so it never came down to me to make the decision.

"Where I would have went? It wouldn't have been much of a decision to be honest. But I loved my time at Derby, I wouldn't change it. But if there was a choice between the two I think everyone knows where I would be."