Winning cups is all that Celtic youngster Michael Johnston knows

Michael Johnston can scarcely remember a time when Celtic’s dominance of Scottish football was not as absolute as it is now, writes Stephen Halliday.

The 20-year-old forward, a boyhood fan of the Parkhead club, has played his way into contention to help them extend their monopoly of domestic silverware in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final against Hearts.

Johnston, pictured, who scored both goals in last Sunday’s league win over the Gorgie side, admits he already feels the strain of ensuring the run of trophy triumphs does not come to an end.

“We have always been expected to win titles and cups, it’s part of the job at Celtic,” said Johnston. “You need to work hard and you certainly don’t want to be in the team that loses, that in itself brings its own pressure.

“Everybody wants the treble treble, everyone in the dressing room wants it over the line. It’s another final and everyone is turning up taking nothing for granted.

“I was only about 11 or 12 when Rangers last won a trophy so it’s a fair comment to say that I’ve grown up knowing only success. My pals are the same.

“Celtic are used to winning, that’s certainly true for now. But there is always pressure to win things at a club like this. You must always be moving forward as a player and I think that has helped my development.

“It brings its own pressure, no one wants to lose, but I would never take it for granted that’s for sure because we have worked hard to achieve what we have.

“People lose games in training here and they are raging, that’s just the way it is. People want to win titles and at the moment that’s what we are doing at Celtic.”