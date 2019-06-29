Wiener 1-2 Celtic: New boy makes debut as Bhoys leave it late

Have your say

Celtic continued their pre-season tour with a 2-1 win over Wiener SC in Vienna, where Vakoun Issouf Bayo scored his first goal for the club.

Ukrainian winger Marian Shved was handed a debut and James Forrest twice hit the woodwork before Celtic, who beat SC Pinkafeld 6-1 on Wednesday night, fell behind in the 53rd minute to a free-kick from Jakov Josic.

Celtic, though, were soon back on level terms when Leigh Griffiths scored after blocking an attempted clearance from the goalkeeper.

With four minutes left, Ivory Coast international Bayo crashed in a half-volley to secure victory.