Why is Celtic’s James Forrest missing today’s Old Firm clash with Rangers?

Celtic travelled to Ibrox for the final Old Firm clash of the season, and interim boss Neil Lennon sprang something of a surprise with his team selection.
Missing from the starting XI was winger James Forrest, with youngster Mikey Johnston and on-loan West Bromwich Albion wideman Oliver Burke both handed starting spots and Scott Sinclair named on the bench.
Speaking ahead of the match, Lennon - who was also without Scotland international defender Kieran Tierney - said: “Both of them weren’t fit to play so we can’t take any chances with them.
“It’s obviously a blow, [because] they’re both fantastic players.”
There had been some hope that Tierney, linked today with a £30 million switch to Italian giants Napoli, would be fit enough to face the Light Blues in the hotly-anticipated clash.
The 21-year-old is set to undergo a double hernia operation in the summer, with Celtic managing his injury as the season comes to an end.
Lennon added: “We want to finish the season as strongly as possible with the cup final in mind as well. I’m looking for a big performance from the players.”