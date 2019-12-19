Why Celtic captain Scott Brown is a genuine player of the year contender - certainly if Rangers' Ryan Jack is

Scott Brown has once again been hugely influential for Celtic, Joel Sked explores.

Is Celtic captain Scott Brown one of the most under-appreciated stars in Scottish football?

Fans of clubs other than Celtic will have likely read the above and react with bewilderment, disbelief or even anger. There could well be accusations that the writer is drunk, the last thing required is another puff piece on Scott Brown.

For he is, one of, if not the most divisive figure in Scottish football.

Over-rated. Arrogant. A bully. A thug. Someone who didn't challenge himself. Someone who didn't fulfil the potential which saw Celtic part with around £4.5million to sign this irascible 21-year-old from Hibernian back in 2007.

At the time of the signing, Mark Atkinson in the The Guardian wrote: "Brown, a dynamic, driving midfielder, is widely considered the most exciting young player in Scotland and made his first start for the senior national team against Italy in March. He has reportedly been courted by Rangers, Everton, Tottenham and Middlesbrough.

"Of the clutch of players that have recently come through the Hibs youth system, Brown is considered the best of the bunch. He made his debut for the club at 17 and has since been a mainstay in the side. Noted for his combative tackling and dynamic attacking instincts, Brown can play on either wing, in the centre of midfield and up front."

It was the third player the Easter Road side had lost to Celtic in a short period of time. Kevin Thomson had also left for Rangers. Fans of teams losing key players want to see those individuals move down south or abroad, not to Glasgow.

Even more so when the player in question has the perfect concoction of technical, physical and mental attributes. Dribbling, passing, tackling. Power, pace and dynamism. Determination, aggression, confidence.

When he moved along the M8, few could have envisaged Brown still being at Celtic, aged 34. Let alone still captain, adding to his deluge of trophies - 20 and counting at Parkhead.

To borrow a line from Will Reeves when speaking about Doctor Manhattan in HBO show The Watchmen: "Considering what he could do, he could've done more".

It is something which will always stick. There will also be that sense of 'what if' with regards to moving to England. Could he have done more, achieved more, reached greater heights?

Most importantly, however, it is something which will unlikely bother him as he shines his winner's medals and holds onto the memories of leading Celtic to historic feats.

And, still, he currently shows no signs of slowing.

Once again, he is playing a hugely influential role in the Celtic midfield. In a side which is once again topping the table and one which made history for Scotland in Europe again, becoming the first team to qualify from a group with two games to spare.

It was clear to see at the weekend again as he directed Neil Lennon's men to another win, beating former club Hibs 2-0 at Parkhead. And directed is the key word.

At times he is criticised from those outwith Celtic and even the club's own supporters for passing inadequacies compared to team-mates, especially in Europe.

Since working under Brendan Rodgers it is something which can no longer be levelled at him. Only Callum McGregor has made more passes and played the ball forward more than Brown this season. In the last four campaigns he has always been in the top five in the league for the two metrics.

Rodgers breathed new life into Brown. The midfielder collects and moves the ball more effectively and efficiently. Shaped into a metronomic presence at the base of midfield.

Against Hibs at the weekend he played a couple of excellent penetrative passes, through opposition lines. In addition to his usual bashful self. He thwarted any threat from Scott Allan with his eagerness in shutting down the playmaker. This pest-like ability is one every fan of every team wants to see in their side. Allan summed it up when he was on the receiving end of a ticking off from John Beaton for scything down Brown.

Against Hearts in midweek, a different Brown was required. The scheming, battling, leading one.

Over the last few years he has begun to play with a sense of serenity. Completely at ease with his talent, of what is expected of him, of his responsibility. Even when it hasn't gone well.

Think of the time at Pittodrie where he got thumped in a challenge before having the ball whacked against him. Rather than get up in a confrontational manner, he picked himself up and swaggered away with as if trying to mock a friend with a comical walk.

Bigger than that, he is used to being written. Twice since 2016 it has happened to him.

Brown was supposedly finished at the end of Ronny Deila's campaign as he struggled through the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers, then earlier this year.

Eyebrows were raised when Lennon said he would build the team around him back in April. But the Northern Irishman has been proven correct so far.

There has been two obvious stars of Celtic's season so far: Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie. Then there is Kristoffer Ajer and Callum McGregor.

The latter, like Brown has played a lot, but it is the elder statesman who has been more prominent and authoritative.

"Big players make the difference in big games and he's continually a big player for us," Lennon said after a 2-1 win over Hamilton. "He's inspirational. He just keeps churning out magnificent performances."

It was that Hamilton game where his captain qualities came to the fore. Drawing with Accies going into the final minutes and seconds, he ran onto a Mikey Johnston header, into the box and, while others were likely losing their head, he calmly stroked the ball into the far corner to earn the league leaders a win, opening a two-point lead over Rangers.

It was his fourth goal of the season, his best return since 2015.

You only have to look across the city to see another midfielder, who has filled column inches with his starring performances for Rangers, pushing him into Player of the year contention: Ryan Jack.

While the 27-year-old has been significant for Steven Gerrard's men, having the season of his life, is it really the case that he has been better than Scott Brown? Ask yourself this, when the chips are down, who would you rather have in your midfield?

Even with a couple of Players' Player of the Year trophies, Brown is unlikely to fetishise individual awards. But he should be in the conversation when it comes to such an award at the end of the season.

Alongside Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Jack, Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie, should stand the veteran midfielder.

He is still scrapping, still passing, still leading and even finding the back of the net again. Doing it all to a high standard.

Standards, whether it is technical, physical or mental, which every player in Scotland should look up to.