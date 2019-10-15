Who is the most effective forward in the Scottish Premiership - Celtic's Edouard or Christie, Rangers' Morelos or Defoe or Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove?

The Premiership's top scorers. Pictures: All SNS
The Scottish Premiership returns this weekend with Jermain Defoe looking to become the first player to reach double figures in the league when Rangers travel to Tynecastle Park to face Hearts.

Yet, it wasn't that long ago when the debate centred around team-mate Alfredo Morelos and Celtic ace Odsonne Edouard. Using stats from the SPFL and Wyscout we look at the numbers behind some of the best, most productive and most efficient forwards in the league, both in terms of in front of goal and assisting team-mates.