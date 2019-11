One referee has taken charge of seven games, eight officials are on six matches, two have overseen four matches and four refs have handled three games.

1. Kevin Clancy - 7 games, 27 yellows, 0 reds The 35-year-old has dished out 27 yellow cards, but is yet to send a player off or award a penalty in the Scottish Premiership - despite overseeing more games (7) than any other ref

2. Don Robertson - 6 games, 17 yellows, 4 reds Robertson has flashed a whopping four red cards in just 6 games, sending off Aberdeen duo Lewis Ferguson and Curtis Main as well as Hearts' Aaron Hickey and Kilmarnock's Alex Bruce

3. Euan Anderson - 6 games, 20 yellows, 0 reds Anderson has overseen six games, with an average of 3.3 yellows per game. He's also awarded three penalties.

4. David Munro - 4 games, 17 yellows, 1 red Made his Premiership debut in August. Has only taken charge of four games but has already dished out an average of 4.25 yellows a game and sent off George Oakley

